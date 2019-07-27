At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Short Interest Update

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,297,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 8,249,900 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 1,116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,965. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that At Home Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

