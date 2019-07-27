ATC Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a market cap of $2.27 million and $27,710.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00934611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015997 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,072,744 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

