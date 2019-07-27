Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 36.1% in July

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 91,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Atento by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 84,127 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atento by 2,239.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Atento by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Atento by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of Atento stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.24. 37,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,555. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $167.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Atento had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

