Atlantic Securities Upgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Overweight

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $174.23. 1,627,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,197. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02. The company has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.