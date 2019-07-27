ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

