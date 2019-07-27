Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.13.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,439,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,742. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.06, a P/E/G ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.