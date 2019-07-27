Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ATOM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.32, a quick ratio of 17.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atomera by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

