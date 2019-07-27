AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $71,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.7% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.15. 34,127,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,718,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $246.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

