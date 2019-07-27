aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the June 15th total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 119,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by $0.70.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

