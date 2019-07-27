Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million. Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 122.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $10,504,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,443,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 33.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 147,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 100.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,127,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,820,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 2.49. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

