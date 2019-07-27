Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at First Analysis

First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

Avalara stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.42. 778,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,311. Avalara has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,782,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $179,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,927,207 shares of company stock valued at $622,339,333.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 125,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

