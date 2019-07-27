Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aware by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Aware during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

AWRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 12,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,784. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of -0.18. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Aware had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

