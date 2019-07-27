AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AXA Equitable stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $834,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Pearson acquired 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 77.9% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

