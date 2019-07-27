Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXSM. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

AXSM opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $99,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,648 shares in the company, valued at $13,992,773.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $39,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $39,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $227,087. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.