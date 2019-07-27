Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NYSE:HYAC) Critical Comparison

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 44.85% 7.23% 4.02% HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A 7.94% 0.12%

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A does not pay a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 9.37 $26.65 million $1.45 12.42 HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A N/A $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60 HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.57%. Given HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

