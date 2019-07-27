Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $110,806,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,163.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,652,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.16.

NYSE:BHGE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,991. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

