Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Update

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 121,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 213,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBBK. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 376,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 29.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

