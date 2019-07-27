Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 376,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,983. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $527.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.