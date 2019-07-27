Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Shares Up 25%

Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC)’s stock price shot up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 140,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 128,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

About Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

