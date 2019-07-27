Barclays Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $91.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Puxin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.82.

NYSE DFS opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.07. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $2,518,302.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,345.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,039 shares of company stock worth $4,570,072. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 66.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

