Barclays Raises Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $52.00

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target increased by Barclays from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.93. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,437 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

