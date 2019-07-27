Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.43. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 25,054 shares.

BRFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 176.22% and a negative return on equity of 888.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

