Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Numis Securities initiated coverage on TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 661.82 ($8.65).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

LON BDEV opened at GBX 662 ($8.65) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 590.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 648.80 ($8.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.