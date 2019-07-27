Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.17 ($80.43).

Shares of BAS traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €61.94 ($72.02). 2,926,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. Basf has a 52 week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 52 week high of €84.91 ($98.73). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

