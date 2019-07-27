Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.15. 2,545,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,267. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.