Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €76.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.79 ($89.29).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €68.67 ($79.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 1 year high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

