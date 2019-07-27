Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $70,649.00 and $7.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006246 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000277 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 9,111,146 coins and its circulating supply is 8,867,673 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

