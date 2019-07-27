Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 613.38 ($8.01).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 558.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 44.14. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Beazley’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox acquired 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.