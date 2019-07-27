Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €106.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BEI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.29 ($111.96).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €106.00 ($123.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €106.50. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €109.35 ($127.15).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.