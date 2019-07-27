Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) & Bonanza Creek Energy (NASDAQ:BCEI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Bonanza Creek Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $586.56 million 1.47 $147.10 million $1.26 8.33 Bonanza Creek Energy $276.66 million 1.64 $168.19 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum 18.84% 13.15% 6.87% Bonanza Creek Energy 51.69% 20.92% 16.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Berry Petroleum and Bonanza Creek Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 0 1 9 0 2.90 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.29%. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.59%. Given Berry Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy.

Dividends

Berry Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bonanza Creek Energy does not pay a dividend. Berry Petroleum pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.