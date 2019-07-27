Bezop (BEZ) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Bezop token can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, TOPBTC and LATOKEN. During the last week, Bezop has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $1,108.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00292963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.01589888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00118349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,683,378 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

