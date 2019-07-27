BidaskClub Lowers Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

CSTE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $510.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Caesarstone’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth about $10,861,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth about $3,974,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

