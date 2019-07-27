BidaskClub Lowers Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zayo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. 867,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $290,007.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,036.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $124,747.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,618.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $3,572,423. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $99,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,426,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,882,000 after purchasing an additional 439,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 87.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 404,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 31.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,581,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,072,000 after purchasing an additional 378,634 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

