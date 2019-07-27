BidaskClub Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $520.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Kent Mathy purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,805,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 215,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

