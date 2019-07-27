BidaskClub Upgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HTLD stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth about $106,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 21.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $390,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

