BidaskClub Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Santander raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

ERIC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.