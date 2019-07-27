BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BKYI stock remained flat at $$1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.34.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 172.60%.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.