Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.74.

BIIB stock opened at $238.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Biogen has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $229.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,888.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Biogen by 424.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,113,000 after acquiring an additional 746,711 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Biogen by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 630,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 248,369 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

