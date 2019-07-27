BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 63.2% in July

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $30.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $10.00.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.