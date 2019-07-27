BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEAT. Benchmark set a $82.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of BEAT opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $296,261.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,543.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 104.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 35.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

