BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 1,618,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,583. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

