BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.34

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 93359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

