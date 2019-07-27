Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 120,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

