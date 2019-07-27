Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) Insider Peter Waugh Purchases 66,097 Shares

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) insider Peter Waugh purchased 66,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £5,287.76 ($6,909.40).

Shares of LON JAY opened at GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.23. Bluejay Mining PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

