Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 2nd

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:ZRE opened at C$23.96 on Friday. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a 1 year low of C$20.24 and a 1 year high of C$24.04.

