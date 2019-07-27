Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCEI. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 123,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,842. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $455.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.79). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 262,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 163,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

