Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $455.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.79). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

