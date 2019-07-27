Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $81.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 396,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $979.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

