BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $610.13

BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $610.13 and traded as low as $574.00. BOSWELL J G CO/SH shares last traded at $574.00, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.01.

About BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell Company engages in the production of cotton, tomatoes, wheat, seed alfalfa, and safflower. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Pasadena, California.

