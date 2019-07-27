Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYD.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock remained flat at $C$170.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$169.33. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$160.54 and a one year high of C$178.42.

In related news, Director Sally Ann Savoia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$165.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$827,500.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

